Texans in 60 Seconds: Bill O'Brien not thrilled after off day

Bill O'Brien not pleased with Texans after rest day (KTRK)

WEST SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
The Texans hit the Tuesday for week two. This is time during camp that players start separating themselves from the pack.

Bill O'Brien was less than enthused with the Tuesday practice, this coming on the heels of the Texans first day off Monday.

Deandre Hopkins was missing from practice. Bill O'Brien called it a personal day and says he expects Hopkins back on Thursday.

One of the veterans trying to make the team is 4th year receiver Sammie Coates. He signed as a free agent in the offseason and has had an up and down career, mostly due to injuries.

The veteran continues to fights back and make an impression. Coates lost his father at a very young age and to this day plays the game to honor his dad.

Whitney Mercilus took the podium on Tuesday and is very impressed with the Texans defense. Especially since everyone is healthy, including some new additions.

One of the new additions is defensive back, Aaron Colvin. Colvin comes to the Texans from Jacksonville and he takes each defensive snap as a personal challenge.
