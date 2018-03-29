SPORTS
Astros' Yuli Gurriel to serve suspension for inappropriate gesture

ARLINGTON, Texas --Houston Astrosfirst baseman Yuli Gurriel has started the season on baseball's restricted list to serve his five-game suspension from the World Series rather than on the disabled list after hand surgery last month.

Gurriel was suspended after making an inappropriate gesture during Game 3 of the World Series after hitting a homer off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish, who is from Japan.

After arriving at spring training with a broken bone in his left hand, Gurriel had surgery on Feb. 28 to remove the hook of the hamate bone. While the World Series champions opened the season Thursday at Texas, Gurriel was part of minor league spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida.

