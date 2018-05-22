SPORTS
Astros wear 'We Play For Santa Fe' T-shirts during batting practice

Houston Astros players wore T-shirts that read "We Play For Santa Fe" during batting practice Tuesday in honor of the victims of Saturday's school shooting.

The team announced that for the two-game series against the Giants, all proceeds from the nightly 50/50 raffle at Minute Maid Park will benefit the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.

The Astros held a moment of silence before Saturday's game and flew the Texas flags at half-staff in honor of the victims and their families. Ten people were killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School earlier that day.

Santa Fe is roughly 30 miles southeast of Houston.
