Ken Giles' turbulent stay with the Astros is ending, with the team trading away the one-time closing pitcher in exchange for Toronto Blue Jays hurler Roberto Osuna.The team announced the trade on Monday. It was also first reported by The Athletic. David Paulino and Hector Perez have also been shipped to Toronto.Giles was sent down to Triple-A Fresno on July 12 after several high-profile blowups in close games, the notable of which happened when he appeared to be cursing on his way out of a game vs. Oakland.The Astros in return get right-hander Osuna, who has been serving a 75-game suspension for violation of the league's domestic violence policy. Osuna is accused of assaulting a woman back in May, but his suspension was announced late in June.MLB retroactively instituted the suspension on May 8 when he was arrested, with the ban expiring on Aug. 4. The Astros will be in Los Angeles in the middle of a three-game series against the Dodgers by that time."I am excited to join the Houston Astros and move forward with a fresh start to my career," said Osuna. "The positive character of my new teammates is a big reason for their success and I look forward to bringing a positive contribution to this great group of guys as we work towards many more winning seasons. I thank Jeff Luhnow and the entire Astros organization for believing in me - I will not let them down."The reported trade follows up the Astros' attempt to bolster the bullpen last Friday when they traded for reliever Ryan Pressly. Pressly debuted for Houston on Saturday, pitching one inning and allowing a hit and an earned run vs. the Rangers.Before his suspension, the four-year closer Osuna had appeared in 15 games and pitched 15.1 innings this season. He notched nine saves for a 2.93 ERA in that stretch.