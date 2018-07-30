SPORTS

Roberto Osuna, traded to Astros for Ken Giles, wrapping up domestic violence suspension

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros acquire Roberto Osuna from Blue Jays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ken Giles' turbulent stay with the Astros is ending, with the team trading away the one-time closing pitcher in exchange for Toronto Blue Jays hurler Roberto Osuna.

The team announced the trade on Monday. It was also first reported by The Athletic. David Paulino and Hector Perez have also been shipped to Toronto.


Giles was sent down to Triple-A Fresno on July 12 after several high-profile blowups in close games, the notable of which happened when he appeared to be cursing on his way out of a game vs. Oakland.

RELATED: Ken Giles sent down to Astros' Triple-A affiliate after 9th inning meltdown

The Astros in return get right-hander Osuna, who has been serving a 75-game suspension for violation of the league's domestic violence policy. Osuna is accused of assaulting a woman back in May, but his suspension was announced late in June.

MLB retroactively instituted the suspension on May 8 when he was arrested, with the ban expiring on Aug. 4. The Astros will be in Los Angeles in the middle of a three-game series against the Dodgers by that time.

"I am excited to join the Houston Astros and move forward with a fresh start to my career," said Osuna. "The positive character of my new teammates is a big reason for their success and I look forward to bringing a positive contribution to this great group of guys as we work towards many more winning seasons. I thank Jeff Luhnow and the entire Astros organization for believing in me - I will not let them down."

The reported trade follows up the Astros' attempt to bolster the bullpen last Friday when they traded for reliever Ryan Pressly. Pressly debuted for Houston on Saturday, pitching one inning and allowing a hit and an earned run vs. the Rangers.

RELATED: Houston Astros add reliever Ryan Pressly in trade with Twins

Before his suspension, the four-year closer Osuna had appeared in 15 games and pitched 15.1 innings this season. He notched nine saves for a 2.93 ERA in that stretch.

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosToronto Blue JaysMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News