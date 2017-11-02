SPORTS

Astros to open 2018 regular season on the road, host home opener against Orioles

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, celebrates his solo home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Smith with Carlos Correa in the sixth inning of Monday's game. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The World Series Champion Houston Astros will open the 2018 regular season against the Texas Rangers in Arlington on March 29.

After the four-game series against the Rangers, the Astros return to Houston for a three-game matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. The first home game is set for Monday, April 2 at 7:10 p.m.

The 2018 season marks the first time the Astros will take on the Orioles in a home season opener. The Astros have won on Opening Day in five straight seasons.

The Astros take on the New York Yankees in another four-game, weekday series on April 30 at Minute Maid Park.

When will the Astros face the Dodgers in a World Series rematch? The Astros travel to Los Angeles in August 2018 for a three-game stretch at Dodger Stadium.

The regular reason ends on Sept. 30 with the conclusion of a four-game road series against the Baltimore Orioles.

HOMESTAND GAMES TO WATCH:
New York Yankees (April 30 - May 3)
Boston Red Sox (May 31 - June 3)
Chicago White Sox (July 5 - July 8)
Texas Rangers (July 27 - July 29)
Seattle Mariners (Sept. 17 - Sept. 19)
Los Angeles Angels (Spet. 21 - Sept. 23)

