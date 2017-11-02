HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The World Series Champion Houston Astros will open the 2018 regular season against the Texas Rangers in Arlington on March 29.
After the four-game series against the Rangers, the Astros return to Houston for a three-game matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. The first home game is set for Monday, April 2 at 7:10 p.m.
The 2018 season marks the first time the Astros will take on the Orioles in a home season opener. The Astros have won on Opening Day in five straight seasons.
The Astros take on the New York Yankees in another four-game, weekday series on April 30 at Minute Maid Park.
When will the Astros face the Dodgers in a World Series rematch? The Astros travel to Los Angeles in August 2018 for a three-game stretch at Dodger Stadium.
The regular reason ends on Sept. 30 with the conclusion of a four-game road series against the Baltimore Orioles.
HOMESTAND GAMES TO WATCH:
New York Yankees (April 30 - May 3)
Boston Red Sox (May 31 - June 3)
Chicago White Sox (July 5 - July 8)
Texas Rangers (July 27 - July 29)
Seattle Mariners (Sept. 17 - Sept. 19)
Los Angeles Angels (Spet. 21 - Sept. 23)
