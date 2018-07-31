Astros players speak out on Roberto Osuna trade

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3856107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carlos Correa shares thoughts on Roberto Osuna trade

Monday afternoon saw the Astros ship Ken Giles to the Toronto Blue Jays in return for Roberto Osuna. The trade has not sat well with many as Osuna is bringing baggage to the clubhouse.Osuna is coming to Houston towards the conclusion of a 75-game suspension for domestic violence. Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow admitted in a conference call that the Astros don't have the full details of Osuna's case.Carlos Correa said he is excited for Osuna's fit in terms of on-field talent. He said Osuna is one of the elite closers. When asked about Osuna's case and upcoming court date, Correa said it is difficult to speak on the situation."It's just really hard to discuss about the subject when you don't know what happened," Correa said.Justin Verlander said the most important factor in this situation is not having the full details released yet. Verlander voiced his opinions on Twitter when video surfaced of Astros prospect Danny Vasquez abusing his girlfriend."I've said some pretty inflammatory things about stuff like this in the past, and I stand by my words," Verlander said. He said he thinks Osuna plans to talk with his new teammates once he arrives and will take it from there.Manager A.J. Hinch said because not all information has been released, he can only rely on the words of former teammates and coaches for now."Once he gets here, from that day moving forward, we're gonna welcome him on our team," Hinch said. Hinch also said he has spoken with John Gibbons, manager of the Blue Jays, and received good words on Osuna. He said it would be disrespectful for either him or Gibbons to draw conclusions on something they don't have full knowledge of.From a baseball perspective, Hinch said the trade makes perfect sense due to Osuna's ability. Osuna has nine saves in 15 appearances this season.Hinch said the team focuses hard on who plays for the Astros. He said he informed the team that Osuna will arrive once the Astros touch down in Los Angeles for a series with the Dodgers, a World Series rematch.Hinch said he has spoke to Osuna, saying Osuna was excited about the trade and showed gratitude. He said Osuna will pitch with the Astros' minor league team sometime between now and Friday.