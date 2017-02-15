On Wednesday, the Houston Astros announced plans to install additional netting at Minute Maid Park in an effort to increase the number of seating options and experiences for fans to enjoy at the ballpark.Team officials say the additional netting will protect fans from foul balls and it will include smaller mesh so fans can get the best view.The expanded netting will extend from dugout to dugout, reaching 12 feet in height, and increase in height behind the backstop, reaching a maximum height of 32 feet."Going to the ballpark and watching a game of baseball is a different experience now than it was even 10 years ago with the growing popularity of social media and real-time updates," said Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan.The Astros say that they are committed to staying on the forefront of new technologies, information and opportunities to improve the fan experience.