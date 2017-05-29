The Houston Astros have the best record in baseball and their best start in franchise history.The major league leading Houston Astros are in Minnesota for a three-game series, sending Brad Peacock (2-0, 0.87 ERA) to the mound to face a fellow division leader in the Twins. Ervin Santana (7-2, 1.80 ERA) pitches for a tired home team that went 15 innings and used nine pitchers on Sunday.The Astros were down 8-2 to the Twins in the 7th inning after a slow start.The Astros then scored 11 runs in the 8th inning alone. This was the Astros' first 11 run inning since 1994.The Astros defeated the Twins 16-8.