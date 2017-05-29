SPORTS

Astros defeat Twins 16-8 in historic comeback

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Minnesota Twins&#39; Miguel Sano, left, is congratulated by Joe Mauer on his two-run home run off Houston Astros pitcher Jordan Jankowski in the fifth inning &#40;AP Photo&#47;Jim Mone&#41; (AP)</span></div>
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros have the best record in baseball and their best start in franchise history.

The major league leading Houston Astros are in Minnesota for a three-game series, sending Brad Peacock (2-0, 0.87 ERA) to the mound to face a fellow division leader in the Twins. Ervin Santana (7-2, 1.80 ERA) pitches for a tired home team that went 15 innings and used nine pitchers on Sunday.

The Astros were down 8-2 to the Twins in the 7th inning after a slow start.

The Astros then scored 11 runs in the 8th inning alone. This was the Astros' first 11 run inning since 1994.

The Astros defeated the Twins 16-8.
