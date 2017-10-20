At a time when Houston needed a win, the Astros came in swinging."It gave the city hope," said Astros fan Crystian Ortiz."This really uplifted Houston. We need this," said Astros fan Crystianna Ortiz.Getting to this victory seemed near impossible just three years ago."The Astros were the laughing stock, not just of baseball but of all sports," said Sports Illustrated writer Ben Reiter.Just three years ago, the Astros held the worst record in Major League Baseball.Reiter decided to make a trip to Houston to see the story behind the team.He left with a not only a cover story but also a wild prediction that the Houston Astros would win the 2017 World Series. The article was met with a harrowing response."One of the bolder proclamations we've ever made on the cover of Sports Illustrated. I think a lot of baseball fans out there were taken aback. We got a lot of hate mail. We were mocked across the country for this prediction," said Reiter.He said he was impressed with what the team was doing and the players it was getting."We thought something interesting was happening there in the front office. It was run by outsiders that had come in and started doing things a new way," said Reiter.In fact, a year after Reiter's article, the Astros went to the playoffs.Fast-forward to 2017 and the Astros are now competing in the ALCS. It appears his prediction may have been on the money."This time of year, it's all about whatever happens next in the playoffs and I think Houston is going to be heavily involved," said Reiter.