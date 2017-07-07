SPORTS

Astros add record breaking 6th player to All-Star Team

EMBED </>More Videos

6 Astros players named to American League team for MLB All-Star Game.

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) --
Major League Baseball announced today that Astros pitcher Chris Devenski has been added to the American League All-Star Team.

This is the first time in Astros history that they have six All-Stars in a single season. They are also the most from any team in the Majors this season. The last AL team with six All-Stars in a single year was Boston in 2016.

This marks the first career All-Star nomination for Devenski, 26, who is in his second Major League season. Second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and outfielder George Springer were named to the All-Star Team on Sunday, with Altuve, Correa and Springer elected to the game as starters via the fan vote.

The previous franchise record for most All-Stars in a single season was set in 1994, when first baseman Jeff Bagwell, second baseman Craig Biggio, third baseman Ken Caminiti, right-handed pitcher Doug Drabek and right-handed pitcher John Hudek were all National League All-Stars.

Devenski has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since his arrival to the Major Leagues in 2016. Since his debut 2016 season, he ranks second in the Majors in ERA and WHIP behind only Clayton Kershaw. He's also the second in opponent batting average behind only RHP Max Scherzer among pitchers with at least 150 innings pitched.

This season, he leads all Major League relievers in strikeouts and innings pitched while ranking tied for first in wins. Devenski's 72 strikeouts this season are the third-most in club history by a reliever prior to the All-Star Break, trailing only Brad Lidge and Billy Wagner

The 88th MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami, Fla.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Triple amputee excels at Warrior Games
Soccer league orders no yelling by parents
Starters return from DL as Astros face Blue Jays
Martin, Donaldson lead Blue Jays past McCullers, Astros 7-4
More Sports
Top Stories
2 arrested for alleged prostitution of 14-year-old
Former HISD security guard hit with child porn charges
PD: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover
Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate
Roof company offering free assault rifles for business
Sheriff issues hilarious 'coyote warning'
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
Show More
'Starbucks of Taiwan' opens Houston location
Be aware of freeway closures for the weekend
Teen's vision improves after lightning strike at McD's
Fire erupts in Fort Bend Co. mobile home, killing 2
Soccer league orders no yelling by parents
More News
Top Video
Addict's obituary includes her poem about drug battle
Triple amputee excels at Warrior Games
YouTube video leads to St. Charles biker's arrest
Roof company offering free assault rifles for business
More Video