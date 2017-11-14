EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1893146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Andre Johnson signed a one day contract with the Houston Texans to officially end his 14-year NFL career.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1884878" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Houston Texans will sign WR Andre Johnson to a one-day contract that will allow him to retire as a member of the organization, the team announced today.

The entire City of Houston is honoring Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson this week.Johnson was at city council Tuesday afternoon where he was honored for his work on and off the field, and they officially proclaimed Sunday as Andre Johnson Day.Johnson's former teammates, the mascot Toro, the Houston Texans cheerleaders and other dignitaries gathered at the Bowlmor Lanes on Bunker Hill for a retirement party in his honor Monday evening.Children from the Houston Texans YMCA were also there to bowl against Johnson.On Thursday, Johnson will be at an autograph signing experience at NRG Stadium, where he will meet with some lucky fans.The celebrations throughout the week will culminate with Johnson's induction into the Houston Texans' "Ring of Honor." Johnson will be the first member inducted into the new Houston tradition.Johnson was with the Texans for 12 seasons.