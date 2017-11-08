SPORTS

Altuve wins Player of the Year, AL Outstanding Player Award during MLB Players Choice Award show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros All-Star Jose Altuve has notched two more awards under his belt during the team's historic season.

During the MLB Players Choice Awards, Altuve was named Player of the Year and also earned the American League Outstanding Player Award for the second straight season.

"To play on a team like the Astros makes it easy," Altuve told MLB Network.



In addition to the Players Choice Awards, Altuve could have another award coming soon.

He joined New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez as finalists for the American League MVP award.

Altuve ended the 2017 season as the AL's batting champion with a .346 average and 204 hits.


