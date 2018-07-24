HOUSTON ASTROS

Alex Bregman named Astros recipient of Heart and Hustle Award

Jackie Bregman speaks on her son's big All-Star Game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The All-Star third baseman keeps adding to his successful 2018 campaign. Alex Bregman has been tagged as the Astros' recipient for the Heart and Hustle Award.

One player has been selected from each MLB team. The award will be announced on Nov. 8, which will be voted on by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.

Bregman has showed out through the first 102 games of the season. He has 20 home runs to go along with 66 RBIs and a .913 OPS.

Bregman received his first All-Star Game bid and participated in the Home Run Derby. He had a go-ahead home run in the 10th inning of the All-Star Game.
