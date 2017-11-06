HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's been a whirlwind of a week for the Houston Astros after winning the World Series.
From the massive parade in downtown Houston to Disney World and appearances on "Saturday Night Live," "Good Morning America," and the Texans and Rockets games, the players have been everywhere.
"GMA's" Robin Roberts sat down Monday morning with third baseman Alex Bregman about all the excitement and as he described what it's been like for him.
"It's something that you dream about as a kid. You're playing baseball in the backyard with your little brother and your dad. You put yourself in those moments," Bregman said. "The best part about the whole thing is seeing your teammates rush the field with smiles on their faces, seeing how happy they are."
Bregman said the World Series showed how much adversity the Astros had to overcome this season.
"We had our whole starting pitching staff go down at one point in the season and we just found a way to battle through it," Bregman said.
He said the Houston Strong patch was special and it motivated the team to play for their city after Hurricane Harvey hit.
"It was tough for us not being able to be there and help people out. We thought we had to play for them for the rest of the year. We felt them with us for the rest of the year. The people of Houston were there for us," Bregman said.
Bregman also did a Reddit AMA where fans were able to ask him anything.
Here are a few things it revealed:
- His favorite team growing up was whoever was playing the Yankees. His mom cheered for them, so he wanted to root against her.
- The funniest guy on the team is Brian McCann.
- He said he thinks some people don't believe he plays in the MLB because he's short.
- When asked if he'd rather fight one Aaron Judge-sized Jose Altuve or 100 Altuve-sized Judges, he said he would rather fight one Judge-sized Altuve.
- His after game food choice is either a cheeseburger, pizza or healthy food. "Depending on if I got hits or not," Bregman said.
- Bregman prefers Whataburger over In-N-Out. Good choice, Alex.
