SPORTS

81-year-old Astros super fan on first-name basis with players

EMBED </>More Videos

Jan Mingus says she's loved baseball her entire life and is celebrating her first-ever World Series game.

By
LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Jan Mingus has been a baseball fan her entire life.

The 81-year-old goes to every single Astros game, and every time she goes, she has a pen and paper so she can document the entire game.

"I've been a baseball fan my entire life because my uncle was a pitcher for the Pirates even before I was born," Mingus said. "So baseball's been in my family forever."

When Mingus moved to Houston in 1992, she immediately became an Astros fan.

The season ticket holder has gone to every home game this year, and six out of town series games.

Mingus always keeps a scorecard for each game she attends.

"It's fun to keep the scorecard because when historical things happen and I go to spring training, I can have players sign the card," Mingus said. "For instance, Aoki's hit, I got him to sign the card."

Mingus told Eyewitness News this was the first time she's had the chance to go to a World Series game.

She described Game 1 as "pretty neat, a little bit crowded, a little bit loud, but pretty neat."

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesbuzzworthygood newsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
BUMMER: Dodgers win Game 1 vs. Astros 3-1
Temperature at first pitch of World Series reaches record 103 degrees
Kershaw, Dodgers beat Astros 3-1 in hot World Series opener
Headed to the World Series? Ride for free on METRORail
More Sports
Top Stories
BUMMER: Dodgers win Game 1 vs. Astros 3-1
Inside Houston's swankiest hotel suites for World Series
Couple in Cadillac uses app to rob Kingwood residents
Parents speak out after arrests in Bay City teen's murder
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
Everyone loves Jose Altuve, even actor Matt Damon
Police on the hunt for Galleria Saks theft suspects
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
Show More
HFD and HPD $14M over budget before World Series
Fisher-Price recalling seat with overheating hazard
Houston Zoo animals are ready to #EarnHistory
McDonald's robbery suspect fatally shot by HPD officer
2 suspected burglars arrested near Lamar HS
More News
Top Video
BUMMER: Dodgers win Game 1 vs. Astros 3-1
Couple in Cadillac uses app to rob Kingwood residents
Inside Houston's swankiest hotel suites for World Series
Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
More Video