Jan Mingus has been a baseball fan her entire life.The 81-year-old goes to every single Astros game, and every time she goes, she has a pen and paper so she can document the entire game."I've been a baseball fan my entire life because my uncle was a pitcher for the Pirates even before I was born," Mingus said. "So baseball's been in my family forever."When Mingus moved to Houston in 1992, she immediately became an Astros fan.The season ticket holder has gone to every home game this year, and six out of town series games.Mingus always keeps a scorecard for each game she attends."It's fun to keep the scorecard because when historical things happen and I go to spring training, I can have players sign the card," Mingus said. "For instance, Aoki's hit, I got him to sign the card."Mingus told Eyewitness News this was the first time she's had the chance to go to a World Series game.She described Game 1 as "pretty neat, a little bit crowded, a little bit loud, but pretty neat."