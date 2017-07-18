SPORTS

Top 5 reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame

Top five reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame. (AP photo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With Andre Johnson set to officially retire as a Texan, we take a look at his storied career and pose the question: Is he one of the greats?

Take a look at the top five reasons why Johnson should be in the NFL's Hall of Fame:

1. Johnson started and will end his playing career as a member of the Houston Texans

2. He did it all for the Texans without a "great" quarterback

3. Johnson has 70 touchdowns over 14 seasons in the NFL

4. He is number 10 for wide receivers in receiving yards

5. He is number 11 on the all-time receptions list

Should Johnson be considered for a spot in Canton, Ohio?

