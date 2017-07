With Andre Johnson set to officially retire as a Texan, we take a look at his storied career and pose the question: Is he one of the greats?Take a look at the top five reasons why Johnson should be in the NFL's Hall of Fame:1. Johnson started and will end his playing career as a member of the Houston Texans2. He did it all for the Texans without a "great" quarterback3. Johnson has 70 touchdowns over 14 seasons in the NFL4. He is number 10 for wide receivers in receiving yards5. He is number 11 on the all-time receptions listShould Johnson be considered for a spot in Canton, Ohio?