HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --For many athletes, the NBA Draft represents the accumulation of hard work, perseverance and the exclamation point on a lifelong dream. Two local stars heard their name called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Thursday night at the Barclays Center.
De'Aaron Fox
With the fifth pick, the Sacramento Kings selected Houston's own De'Aaron Fox. From the courts of Cypress Lakes High School to the University of Kentucky, Fox is set to be an elite point guard at the next level.
Congrats to @CyLakeshoops' De’Aaron Fox! He was selected by the @SacramentoKings with #5 pick in tonight’s #NBADraft https://t.co/qHsFRnS6hZ pic.twitter.com/bOvTsApj97— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 23, 2017
During his freshman season with Kentucky, Fox averaged 16.7 points per game and led the team with 165 assists and 53 steals.
In an interview with ESPN, Fox said he is the best guard in the NBA Draft.
"I feel like I can go at anybody," he said.
Justin Jackson
Tomball's Justin Jackson was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 15th pick. The Trail Blazers are expected to send Jackson to Sacramento in a trade. During the 2016-17 season at North Carolina, Jackson averaged 18.3 points per game.
Nice! Tomball's @JJacks_44 (#15 pick by @trailblazers) traded to @SacramentoKings. Joins @CyLakehoops @swipathefox https://t.co/salGqwGHp1 pic.twitter.com/QgsLji6avc— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 23, 2017
Johnathan Motley
Houston's Johnathan Motley is projected to be picked early in the second round. During his junior year at Baylor, Motley averaged 17.3 points with nearly 10 rebounds.
Note: Statistics from ESPN.com were used in this report.
