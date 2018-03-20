100-year-old Dallas man races into the record books

Meet the oldest runner in the marathon

A 100-year-old Dallas runner set five new US and world track records last weekend at the Masters Indoor Championships in Maryland.The World War II veteran took up running at the age of 50 and only started competing in races at the age of 90.Orville Rogers set new records for the 60, 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 meter races in his age category, 100 to 104 years old.Rogers says it feels great to bring home the gold at any age. He plans to keep running as long as his body lets him.