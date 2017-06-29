Ever thought about turning your backyard into a fun water park for the family? Well a couple of guys in Conroe decided to turn a piece of land into a swimming hole for family and friends.Chad Mehr started Chadillac's Backyard Waterpark, while the park only takes up 15 acres, Mehr has another 15 acres to expand the park. Guests can enjoy a zip line, 50-foot slide and diving platform, swimming, volleyball and much more.Right now the park has a capacity of 2,500 people, but Mehr plans on expanding within the year.The park is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 12, and children 3 and under are free.The park allows camping via tent or trailer for $10, however, there are no utility hookups. Porta Potties and pole showers will be available, and dogs are allowed, but must be on a leash.They have food vendors, but guests are welcome to bring BBQ pits and other food. Guests over 21 are allowed to bring alcohol, but glass containers are prohibited.