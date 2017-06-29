SOCIETY

You're invited to Chadillac's Backyard Waterpark in Conroe

EMBED </>More Videos

Before you head to the pool this summer, check out these pool safety tips. (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Ever thought about turning your backyard into a fun water park for the family? Well a couple of guys in Conroe decided to turn a piece of land into a swimming hole for family and friends.

Chad Mehr started Chadillac's Backyard Waterpark, while the park only takes up 15 acres, Mehr has another 15 acres to expand the park. Guests can enjoy a zip line, 50-foot slide and diving platform, swimming, volleyball and much more.

Right now the park has a capacity of 2,500 people, but Mehr plans on expanding within the year.

The park is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 12, and children 3 and under are free.

The park allows camping via tent or trailer for $10, however, there are no utility hookups. Porta Potties and pole showers will be available, and dogs are allowed, but must be on a leash.

They have food vendors, but guests are welcome to bring BBQ pits and other food. Guests over 21 are allowed to bring alcohol, but glass containers are prohibited.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyswimmingchildrenfamilyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Get ready to "Adore' Prince like never before
Sweet treats abound at La King's in Galveston
Chiropractor explains how to carry a car seat without back pain
10 Independence Day facts you probably didn't know
More Society
Top Stories
Grand jury declines to indict officers in Cullen Blvd shooting
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in League City
Group condemns dropped charge in Sandra Bland case
Highest rain chance is near the coast
Houston's first skyscraper up for sale
Garth Brooks talks to astronauts from NASA
New initiative targets 'worst of the worst' criminals in Houston
Show More
Pigs take over Dallas highway after big rig overturns
Online consignment store ThredUP opening TX location
Everything you need to know about Trump's travel ban
Questions remain amid new recycling contract
Police recover coins saved to pay for Disney vacation
More News
Top Video
Get ready to "Adore' Prince like never before
Houston's first skyscraper up for sale
Garth Brooks talks to astronauts from NASA
Everything you need to know about Trump's travel ban
More Video