SOCIETY

Local woman reunites with homeless man after 'Happy Birthday' serenade goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

After Maurice Hill's sweet serenade to her went viral, Cristala Poole made it a mission to reunite with him. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thousands across the country have watched the sweet "Happy Birthday" serenade from Maurice Hill.

Cristala Poole first met Hill, who is homeless, near a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Houston.

After paying it forward with a meal for Hill, he decided to serenade her with his "velvet voice."

On Sunday, Poole was able to reunite with Hill -- and yes -- it felt so good.

"I want EVERYONE to see how powerful God is, and how the simplest things can become the most precious moments to another person. Please know my intent was not for this to go viral," she posted on Instagram.

RELATED: 'Voice of Velvet': Homeless man giving music to our ears with viral 'Happy Birthday' rendition
EMBED More News Videos

Homeless man giving music to our ears with viral 'Happy Birthday' rendition.



Poole says she drove around downtown Houston for about 45 minutes to find Hill. She was able to find him at the bus station near McDonald's.

To his surprise, Poole had her backseat filled with necessities.

"For real, all of this?" he said in the video.

After looking at his new belongings, Hill showed again that he indeed has a special voice.

"So you better sing your heart out, Maurice," Poole added on Instagram.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videobirthdaymcdonald'shomelessHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News