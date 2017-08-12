SOCIETY

'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M University on September 11

This fall, white nationalists will protest at Texas A&M University. (KTRK)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
A white nationalist group is reportedly planning a 'White Lives Matter' protest for September 11th on the campus of Texas A&M University.

The organizer Preston Wiginton told the university's newspaper The Battalion he was inspired by today's Unite the Right event in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Wiginton said the event will protest the "liberal anti-white agenda."

Texas A&M said the school does not promote or agree with the organizer's ideas or actions.

Wiginton was responsible for an event last December featuring controversial speaker Richard Spencer.

Hundreds protest white nationalist's speech at Texas A&M
Texas A&M holds a unity event to protest white nationalist's speech.

