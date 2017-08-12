EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1643236" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texas A&M holds a unity event to protest white nationalist's speech.

A white nationalist group is reportedly planning a 'White Lives Matter' protest for September 11th on the campus of Texas A&M University.The organizer Preston Wiginton told the university's newspaperhe was inspired by today's Unite the Right event in Charlottesville, Virginia.Wiginton said the event will protest the "liberal anti-white agenda."Texas A&M said the school does not promote or agree with the organizer's ideas or actions.Wiginton was responsible for an event last December featuring controversial speaker Richard Spencer.