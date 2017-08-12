Folks, we have a winner.The winning numbers have been drawn for the Mega Millions jackpot.The numbers are 56-23-58-33-53-6.The winning ticket, matching all six numbers, was sold at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Illinois.The ticket is worth an estimated $393 million or $247 million in cash.This was the fifth largest prize in the game's 15 year history.If you weren't the big winner, you still have another chance to cash in on a huge prize.Tonight's Powerball prize is worth $356 million.With all that cash on the line, gamblers are looking for ways to get an edge on the competition, including being strategic about which numbers give the best odds.The most common Powerball numbers drawn are 26, 16, and 41.