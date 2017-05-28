SOCIETY

What do coins on military tombstones mean?

EMBED </>More Videos

This Memorial Day many will visit cemeteries to pay their respects to fallen soldiers with coins. Here's what they mean.

Have you ever been in a cemetery and saw coins laying on a tombstone? Colonel Dave Taylor, a Vietnam War veteran, explains the tradition and the reason behind it.

A coin left on a headstone lets the deceased soldier's family know that somebody stopped by to pay their respects.

If you leave a penny, it means you visited. A nickel means that you and the deceased soldier trained at boot camp together. If you served with the soldier, you leave a dime. A quarter is very significant because it means that you were there when that soldier was killed.

Taylor says the tradition became popular in the United States during the Vietnam War. It is believed it was a way to show respect without getting into an uncomfortable political discussion about a war that was very controversial.Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyveteranmemorial dayvietnam waru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
A 98-year-old woman sends 7k letters to troops
Couple diagnosed with cancer days apart
Harvard grad overcomes drug addiction, homelessness
Houstonians take a dip in neighborhood pools
More Society
Top Stories
3-year-old missing in Sam Houston National Forest
Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting including deputy
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend on Monday
PHOTOS: Keuchel returns, Astros win
Larger-than-life LEGO animals take over Houston Zoo
VIDEO: Great White shark attack in California
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
Show More
Houstonians take a dip in neighborhood pools
Couple diagnosed with cancer days apart
UK police release photo of concert bomber
FedEx driver caught on camera stealing money
Half of 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
More News
Top Video
Harvard grad overcomes drug addiction, homelessness
Family remembers victims of bus crash in Alvin
Uber partners with Mont. Co. to prevent drunk driving
After a hurricane, don't count on the gov for assistance
More Video