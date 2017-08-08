SOCIETY

Vietnam War veteran's family reunited with dog tags

EMBED </>More Videos

Vet's family reunited with dog tags 49 years later. (KTRK)

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Vietnam War veteran's family was reunited with his dog tags nearly 49 years after he was killed.

During a College of the Ozarks travel program in 2016, Sgt. Major Eddie Neas returned to Vietnam. While touring with students, Nease said he was approached by a peddler selling trinkets.

"What caught my eye was a dog tag with initials "DB" free service number 235524. I knew right then and there was a dog tag of a U.S. Marine and I was not going to leave without it," Neas said.

He purchased the dog tag for $568,000 Vietnamese Dong ($25 USD) and found out it belonged to Lance Cpl. David Freed.

Freed was killed in action on Sept. 19, 1968.

Neas said he worked with military organizations and found an email address belonging to Freed's brother, David.

Eventually, Neas was able to track down Freed's family in Magnolia.

On Tuesday, Neas made a special trip to Magnolia and presented the dog tag to Freed's family, close to 49 years after it was lost.

"Something you can't explain," David added. "Like I said, I didn't get to know my brother, so this is a part of him."


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societymilitaryveteranMagnolia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Lightning knocks out power at Galveston Pleasure Pier
Senate candidate blames hackers for lewd Twitter photos
New hunting and fishing licenses on sale next week
Photographer claims UFO photobombed Texas sunset pic
More Society
Top Stories
More heavy rain possible overnight
Mom of murder suspect: 'Does not sound like my son'
Lightning knocks out power at Galveston Pleasure Pier
Neighborhood hoping to catch thieves after latest crime
Training firefighters happen upon man in floodwaters
Lamar High School's Ta'Zhawn Henry commits to TCU
Bird's-eye view of Houston floods from SkyDrone13
N. Korea examining plans to fire missiles on Guam
Show More
1 person shot in NE Houston neighborhood
Missile crisis: A timeline of North Korea's recent launches
How would US stop North Korean missile?
Body of missing woman in her 60s found in retention pond
FBISD to give daily updates about Willowridge mold
More News
Top Video
Training firefighters happen upon man in floodwaters
Neighborhood hoping to catch thieves after latest crime
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
Lamar High School's Ta'Zhawn Henry commits to TCU
More Video