KATY, TX (KTRK) --One of Houston's coolest space is Typhoon Texas, located near Katy Mills Mall.
WATCH NOW: VIDEO: ABC13'S FOTI KALLERGIS SLIDES AT TYPHOON TEXAS
With over 300 million gallons of water, the water park features more than 30 slides, including a kid's area, a lazy river which spans five football fields and a Texas size wave pool.
One of the most popular rides is Monster Storm, a six-man raft ride which is perfect for the whole family or groups of friends.
WATCH NOW: Applications Being Accepted At Typhoon Texas
Thrill-seekers can experience the roller coaster of water slides on the Duelin' Daltons, a seven-story free fall slide.
Typhoon Texas is more than a water park, it also has a stage for live entertainment and endless food options, like Texas BBQ, fresh off the grill.
The park is also full of Texas pride - from the landscaping to the color schemes, each area matches different landmarks, rivers and rocks in the state of Texas.