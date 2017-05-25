COOL SPACES

Typhoon Texas in Katy proves everything is bigger in Texas

Typhoon Texas features more than 30 water slides (KTRK)

KATY, TX (KTRK) --
One of Houston's coolest space is Typhoon Texas, located near Katy Mills Mall.

VIDEO: ABC13'S FOTI KALLERGIS SLIDES AT TYPHOON TEXAS
Foti is live at Typhoon Texas in Katy, Texas.



With over 300 million gallons of water, the water park features more than 30 slides, including a kid's area, a lazy river which spans five football fields and a Texas size wave pool.

One of the most popular rides is Monster Storm, a six-man raft ride which is perfect for the whole family or groups of friends.
Applications Being Accepted At Typhoon Texas
Sneak peek inside new Typhoon Texas water park set to open in Katy this May.


Thrill-seekers can experience the roller coaster of water slides on the Duelin' Daltons, a seven-story free fall slide.

Typhoon Texas is more than a water park, it also has a stage for live entertainment and endless food options, like Texas BBQ, fresh off the grill.


The park is also full of Texas pride - from the landscaping to the color schemes, each area matches different landmarks, rivers and rocks in the state of Texas.

