One of Houston's coolest space is Typhoon Texas , located near Katy Mills Mall.With over 300 million gallons of water, the water park features more than 30 slides, including a kid's area, a lazy river which spans five football fields and a Texas size wave pool.One of the most popular rides is Monster Storm, a six-man raft ride which is perfect for the whole family or groups of friends.Thrill-seekers can experience the roller coaster of water slides on the Duelin' Daltons, a seven-story free fall slide. Typhoon Texas is more than a water park, it also has a stage for live entertainment and endless food options, like Texas BBQ, fresh off the grill.The park is also full of Texas pride - from the landscaping to the color schemes, each area matches different landmarks, rivers and rocks in the state of Texas.