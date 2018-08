EMBED >More News Videos Take a walk down memory lane with these fast facts about Toys "R" Us.

Geoffrey the Giraffe is starting a new career that will still allow him to bring smiles to kids' faces.The former Toys 'R' Us mascot now has a new home in the lobby of a children's hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.The mascot was welcomed Wednesday with jungle-themed music, cupcakes and kids.Toys 'R' Us closed its doors for good at the end of June Geoffrey the Giraffe had previously been offered a job at the San Antonio Zoo as an ambassador for giraffe conservation but it appears he may have declined that offer.