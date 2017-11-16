WEDDING

Tomball venue offering Carlos Correa and fiancee free fairy tale wedding

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros Carlos Correa and his fiancee, Daniella Rodriguez, have been in the national spotlight ever since their World Series engagement.

They haven't revealed any plans on where and when they will tie the knot, but there's someone who has a suggestion for the couple's big day.

Joe Reyna owns the Sans Souci Ballroom in Tomball. He would like to give the lovebirds a free wedding if they have it at his place.

Reyna said the offer would come with food, alcohol, decorations, photography, videography, a fireworks show at the end of the night followed by a helicopter send-off.

"Our venue is the perfect for that one-of-a-kind fairy tale wedding," Reyna said.

Sans Souci has a capcity of 1,000 with a foyer that Reyna said holds the largest chandelier in Texas.

"Inside the venue you are welcomed by 30 more chandeliers, all on their own colored LED lighting, and the LED video panel walls captivate the night with a selection of photos at the couple's choosing," Reyna said.

The shimmering chandeliers would definitely go well with Rodriguez's ring. The huge diamond is hard to miss.

Daniella Rodriguez, former Miss Texas, shows off her engagement ring given to her by new fiancé Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. He proposed after Game 7.



The outdoor space features a gazebo that can fit 300 guests with marble columns and hand-sculpted statuary, a picturesque bridge with twin ponds and fountains.

Sans Souci hosts special events throughout the year, including corporate meetings, quincenearas and of course, weddings.

Meanwhile, if you're a romantic at heart and would like to re-watch the sweet moment when Correa proposed, we've got it right here.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

