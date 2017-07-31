A North Carolina couple went back in time for a very non-traditional photo session for their engagement pictures.Martha Truslow recently said "Yes" when Noah Smith proposed on July 16 after being together for nearly two years. And now the couple is sharing their love with the world in some cheesy, 80s-themed photos.The two are professional photographers, so when they decided to do their engagement pics, they thought it would be nice to get inspiration from movies like "Napoleon Dynamite," "Eagle vs. Shark" and "Kung Fury.""If there is anything that this photo shoot should capture, it is that we don't take ourselves too seriously but we take our craft very seriously, even at our own expense," Smith said.Truslow said their wardrobe consisted of pieces from local resale shops. Smith sported some Dwight Schrute-ish glasses, while Truslow wore a matching short-sleeve blazer suit with shoulder pads, of course.In another photo, the two are wearing light denim and holding each other in an awkward, prom-like picture way.But nothing says cheesy like the "let's gaze into outer space and put my hands under my chin pose." That was definitely included in the photo shoot.We think Deb would approve of the glamour shots.