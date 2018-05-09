SOCIETY

'This is stupid!' Brawl breaks out at charity cornhole tournament

Brawl breaks out at cornhole tournament in Georgia (KTRK)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Georgia --
A fundraising event in Georgia went disastrously wrong when its cornhole tournament led to a brawl among participants.

The chamber of commerce hosted the tournament at Foxhall Resort in Douglas County, to raise money for its Program for Young Professionals, which helps award scholarships to high school students who show outstanding leadership skills.

A video shared to YouTube by Alex Cannon shows the fight break out.

The video features a woman scolding the players, announcing "This is stupid!" over a loudspeaker, before threatening to shut down the competition if their behavior continues.
