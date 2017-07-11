After several setbacks, construction will begin in August on Big Rivers, the water park planned at the Grand Texas Theme Park, CEO Monty Galland said. Here is how the park went from concept to construction and the future plans at the 630-acre entertainment district.Amusement park plans released -- Grand Texas Theme Park developer Monty Galland announces plans for a theme park, water park, hotels, sports fields and an outlet mall in New Caney.Timeline delayed two years -- After construction delays became apparent, the developer announced it had hired a new engineering firm to rework its master plan.RV Park opens at Grand Texas -- The first element of the theme park opens its doors to the public.Speedsportz Racing Park opens -- The business features European-style go-karting.Construction is expected to begin on Big Rivers Water Park -- Construction was initially expected to begin in 2014.Big Rivers opens -- The 40-acre water park is inspired by Texas rivers.Grove Factory opens -- Construction on the factory outlet mall, which is the size of Tanger Outlets in Texas City, will conclude in 2019.Amusement park opens -- Grand Texas Theme Park will feature five roller coasters when it opens.