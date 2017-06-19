SOCIETY

The history of Juneteenth

EMBED </>More Videos

The history of Juneteenth (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, the Union soldiers landed in Galveston with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free, according to the Austin History Center.

The celebration of June 19 was coined "Juneteenth" and grew with more participation from descendants.

In 1872, Rev. Jack Yates led a fundraising effort to purchase land for Emancipation Park in Houston.

On January 1, 1980, Juneteenth became an official state holiday. It's a day to celebrate African American freedom and achievement, while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures.

WATCH: Take an inside look at a local documentary based on Juneteenth
EMBED More News Videos

A preview of the new documentary, "Juneteenth - A Celebration of Freedom."

Related Topics:
societyhistoryblack historyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Georgia man plans "Wizard of Oz" themed proposal
This Day in History: Sally Ride breaks barriers
PHOTOS: Summer of Love turns 50
Mayor Turner rededicates Emancipation Park
More Society
Top Stories
Harris Co. mother accused of killing 4-year-old
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
2-vehicle crash shuts down Hwy 288 SB at CR 64
Family remembers baby killed in arms of his father
1 dead, 10 injured after van hit worshippers in London
3 shot after parking dispute in north Houston
Inside look at documentary based on Juneteenth holiday
Show More
Find out how Juneteenth holiday became a reality
Father donates kidney to 14-year-old son
Bird causes power outage in Dickinson area
6-year-old found wandering near the South Loop
Navy identifies sailors found dead after collision near Japan
More News
Top Video
Harris Co. mother accused of killing 4-year-old
Reports: Beyonce and Jay Z's twins have arrived
Study: Coconut oil isn't healthy
Baby rattlesnake gives woman a scare
More Video