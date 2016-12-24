SOCIETY

Texas inmates crochet stuffed animals for kids

EMBED </>More News Videos

Inmates in Kyle, Texas crochet stuffed animals for kids. (KTRK)

KYLE, TX (KTRK) --
It's a sight you don't see very often: a group of male inmates sitting around tables full of colorful yarn.

The group of Kyle Correctional Center inmates are actually crocheting stuffed animals for kids who may not have a toy sitting under their Christmas tree this year.

The inmates teamed up with the Kyle Police Department the week before Christmas and donated 50 stuffed animals to their Blue Santa program. The correctional center only started the program one month ago.

"A lot of people snickered that I was bringing in a crochet project to a men's institution," said Kyle Correctional Center Warden Deanna Branham.

But what those people didn't know was how successful the program would be. Branham says dozens of inmates have opted to be a part of the program, and seem to be learning valuable lessons. Because the program has become so popular, the inmates will continue making the stuffed animals through the holiday season and into next year.

"These guys are six months from going home, so it's important that we teach them that community service is a vital part of being a member of society," said Branham.


RELATED: Program helps inmates get education, find God behind prison walls
Inmates find education, God behind prison walls
They're some of the most violent offenders across the state of Texas and they're headed now to prisons across the state to try and convince others not to follow in their criminal footsteps.


Every inmate at the facility struggled in one way or another with drugs in the past. "I was selling meth and stuff and it was a lifestyle I regret, you know I lost everything," said inmate Mike Ramos.

Ramos says that crocheting helps him focus on his future. "I really start reflecting on what I need to be doing and why I shouldn't be here and where I should be."
Each inmate only had a few short lessons before they began making their animals. Together, they go over the pattern and work stitch-by-stitch to make pandas, monkeys and lions. "I hope whoever does get these animals, they cling to them," said inmate Michael Elias. "These are definitely for the kids, not for our entertainment."

"I hope whoever does get these animals, they cling to them," said inmate Michael Elias as he holds his newest creation: a blue bear. "These are definitely for the kids, not for our entertainment."

As a perk, after every 10 animals created by an inmate, they are able to keep one and send to a family member. For some, it's the first Christmas gift, besides a letter, that they have been able to give in many years.

"I made my mom a stinky little bear... and I stuffed him in a little box, it was a little tiny box and I stuffed him in there... I hope she gets," said a teary-eyed Louis Wendell.

After Christmas, the facility will donate to other organizations in need.

The yarn used for their projects is all donated. If you would like to donate to their cause you can do so by dropping off the yarn at their facility at 23001 I-35 in Kyle.
Related Topics:
societyinmatesTexas
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
ABC13 family's greatest moments from 2016
Former heroin, meth addict shares sobriety story
Track Santa Claus across the globe with the NORAD Santa Tracker
What you need to know about Kwanzaa
More Society
Top Stories
ABC13 family's greatest moments from 2016
Texans look to take down reeling Bengals
Shop owner: Paul Wall arrested preparing for holiday toy drive
Tracy Clemons sings for #HolidaySongChallenge
New warnings after ISIS calls for attacks on U.S. churches
First civil lawsuits filed in Ghost Ship warehouse fire
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at 68
Show More
Last minute shopping at Memorial City Mall
Woman shot at Katz Boutique robbery
NYPD suspends officer who posted family in cuffs
Wife questioned in the fatal shooting of husband
7-year-old wipes tables to buy toys for kids
More News
Top Video
Fire leaves families searching for help before Christmas
Texans look to take down reeling Bengals
Woman honored for pulling man from burning car
Triathlete racing for GAN disease awareness
More Video