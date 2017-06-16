HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The first crosswalk in the state of Texas honoring the LGBT community will be installed this weekend in Houston's Montrose neighborhood.
Construction will begin on Saturday, June 17, at the intersection of Westheimer and Taft, a location chosen in honor of Alex Hill, a 21-year-old killed in the crosswalk during a January 2016 hit-and-run.
Houston-based UP Art Studio designed the crosswalk, which is inspired by Gilbert Baker's iconic gay pride flag. The crosswalk design complements a mural painted on a nearby traffic box also dedicated in Hill's honor.
"The hope is that the crosswalk serves as a marker of encouragement to all Houstonians and visitors in recognizing the city as a welcoming place, open to all people, and one that celebrates its diversity, with a nod to the neighborhood's place in Houston's LGBT history," Houston Pride Crosswalk Committee member Matthew Brollier said in a news release.
Pride Houston donated $15,000 to fund the project's design and construction, and The Montrose Center also provided operational support.
Montrose Management District has agreed to maintain the installation for 2 1/2 years, at which point construction is slated to begin on a project to revitalize Lower Westheimer. When that work concludes, Houston Pride Crosswalk Committee and Pride Houston will work with the city to plan a permanent pride installation.
