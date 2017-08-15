HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Texans Cheerleaders brought a lot of cheer to Texas Children's Hospital.
They hosted a mini junior cheer camp Tuesday afternoon, where patients got the opportunity to meet and cheer with the Texans cheerleaders.
During the camp, the cheerleaders also signed autographs and went to the neurology and neurosurgery departments to visit patients in their rooms.
Families of the patients also participated in a group cheer.
Time for group cheers with @TexansCheer @TexasChildrens patients! https://t.co/B4U5iJNUBQ https://t.co/iQf5fWeQiV— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 15, 2017
In April, the Texans announced the new group of cheerleaders after hundreds of people showed off their best moves for a chance to win a spot in the squad.
PHOTOS: Texans cheerleader individual tryouts
