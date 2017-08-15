SOCIETY

Texans cheerleaders host mini cheer camp at Texas Children's Hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans Cheerleaders brought a lot of cheer to Texas Children's Hospital.

They hosted a mini junior cheer camp Tuesday afternoon, where patients got the opportunity to meet and cheer with the Texans cheerleaders.

During the camp, the cheerleaders also signed autographs and went to the neurology and neurosurgery departments to visit patients in their rooms.

Families of the patients also participated in a group cheer.



In April, the Texans announced the new group of cheerleaders after hundreds of people showed off their best moves for a chance to win a spot in the squad.

