HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There's a new place to take in a stroll around the Houston area.
On Thursday, Houston Parks officials unveiled a new 2.6 mile segment of Sims Bayou Greenway. This new segment will start at Heatherbrook Drive and extend east to Buffalo Speedway along the north side of the bayou.
It will include linear parkland and hike-and-bike trail as part of the Bayou Greenways 2020 linear park system.
Take a hike! 👟@houparksboard unveiled a new 2.6 mile trail at Sims Bayou today! https://t.co/RCdgJ80gTE pic.twitter.com/TILR5YO0Tc— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 19, 2018
The Houston Parks Board installed a pedestrian bridge last month on the eastern end of the Sims Bayou Greenway. The bridge connects the hike and bike trails.
Multiple projects are underway right now on the Greenway.
This site explains them all along with when they'll be completed.