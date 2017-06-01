A discussion on proposed Bill 1776, which was recently approved by the Texas House. The measure would require public school students to pass a U.S. citizenship test before they could graduate high school. It would replace the state's current U.S. history year-end exam. Supporters say it would ensure high schoolers learn the most important parts of government. Others say it's unfair and not a good way to assess student progress. Guest is Dr. Gene Preuss, a University of Houston-Downtown History Professor.