Students required to pass the U.S. citizenship test before graduating high school

A proposed bill will require public school students to pass the U.S. citizenship test, in lieu of the U.S. history year-end exam, before graduating high school.

A discussion on proposed Bill 1776, which was recently approved by the Texas House. The measure would require public school students to pass a U.S. citizenship test before they could graduate high school. It would replace the state's current U.S. history year-end exam. Supporters say it would ensure high schoolers learn the most important parts of government. Others say it's unfair and not a good way to assess student progress. Guest is Dr. Gene Preuss, a University of Houston-Downtown History Professor.

