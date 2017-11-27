ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding 2018: See Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding invitations

Here are the details we know so far about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP|Matt Dunham/AP Photo)

Another exciting detail of the royal wedding has been revealed: the invitations.


The pair will wed on May 19. Those who snagged an invite will attend the ceremony in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, followed by a lunchtime reception in St. George's Hall.

The invitations "feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink," the palace announced.

True to the couple's home countries, they were printed with American ink on English paper.

The printing process is also steeped in tradition. Barnard and Westwood, who have been printing royal invitations since 1985, printed the invitations. The machine that printed them is from the 1930s.



But if you didn't quite make the guest list, set your calendars to watch it live: The ceremony will begin at noon, which is 7 a.m. ET| 4 a.m. PT.
Related Topics:
