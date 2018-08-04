SOCIETY

Score some deals and freebies on National Drive-Thru Day!

Tuesday is National Drive-Thru Day, so here's how to score some deals from your favorite take-out joint. (WTVD)

Tuesday is National Drive-Thru Day, so here's how to score some deals from your favorite take-out joint.

Arby's: Sign up for email coupons including a birthday freebie

Burger King: You can have it your way with coupons available on their mobile app

Chick-fil-A: Earn free food (and shakes) by using their app

Dairy Queen: Download their app, register an account, and get a free small Blizzard

Dunkin' Donuts: Earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program, and get a birthday freebie

Krispy Kreme: The doughnut giant is another company that offers free stuff through their app

McDonald's: Lovin' those freebies? McDonald's has them on their app too

Panera Bread: Join their loyalty program and use your My Panera card for discounts and free treats

Starbucks: Coffee lovers can earn free drinks with the Starbucks Rewards program and get perks like free in-store refills and a birthday freebie

Taco Bell: Register an email address to get offers. You can also save on drinks and freezes during Happy Hour

Wendy's: App users can get free chicken fingers for a limited time

Zaxby's: Join Zax Clubs for discounts and deals
