Schools urge parents to talk with children about suicide after popular Netflix show

Netflix series sparks conversation about suicide in Pearland. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even if you don't have Netflix, your kids may have seen or heard about the new Netflix series "13 Reasons Why." It shines a light on the harsh reality of teen suicide, but critics say it doesn't talk enough about how to seek help.

ABC13 talked to Dr. Natalie Fikac of Guidance Services for Pearland ISD.

"It seems like kids are talking to each other about it, but aren't reaching out to a trusted adult, a counselor, a coach, a teacher," said Fikac.

The show has sparked conversation, just as final details are falling into place for an event which addresses the issue. The event is called "I Will Ask" and is happening on May 11 at Turner High School in Pearland.

Student Ted Frick is among the students, administrators, and community members helping host the event. Planning for the event began almost a year ago, and now it's more timely than ever.

Frick said he was inspired to create the event by someone who reached out to him.

"They informed me that they were self-harming, that they had been suffering from depression, and had some very dark thoughts, and that moved me," Frick said.

For more information on the event and how to talk to your child about the series "Thirteen Reasons Why," CLICK HERE.

