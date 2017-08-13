HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One local business owner is working to make sure that students have everything they need before heading back to school.
Hair Tyme owner Joyce Ese held an event at her Alief business on Sunday afternoon offering free haircuts, school supplies and backpacks.
Ese said she grew up in Alief and strongly believes in giving back to her community.
"I feel like the kids need it the most. A lot of kids need backpacks and school supplies and there are a lot of different outreaches that are doing backpacks and school supplies, but I wanted it to come out of my pocket," Ese said.
"The household that I come from is a very charitable household. We give back every year," she added.
Although she ran out of supplies to distribute, Ese said she has promised all of the kids who came in that they would still get school supplies before classes begin.
If you would like to donate any new backpacks or school supplies, email help@myhairtyme.com for more information.
