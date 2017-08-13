SOCIETY

Powerball: No big winner, jackpot expected to climb to $430M

No one won the jackpot in last night's drawing, but one Texan is waking up richer. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The Powerball jackpot is now up to a whopping $430 million.

No one won the jackpot in last night's drawing, but one Texan is waking up richer.

That person matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That winning ticket was sold in the small town of Ponder, northwest of Dallas.

Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold, and are worth just under $811,000.

Another Texan won $1,000 and three people won $50,000.

