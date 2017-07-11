SOCIETY

Pitbull's MLB All-Star attire was a swing and miss

People loved to comment on Pitbull's outfit for being too small and tucked into his white pants.

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) --
Pitbull performed during ceremonies Monday night before the All-Star Home Run Derby, but Twitter users had a field day with his attire.

Apparently, Mr. Worldwide left his Marlins National jersey in the dryer a bit too long. People both celebrated and criticized Pitbull's outfit for being too small and tucked into his white pants.

"Pitbull out there rocking a child's jersey," one Twitter user wrote.

"Pitbull missed the memo: a true baseball fan never tucks their jersey into their pants," Andrea Fowler wrote.

Another user wrote, "Not sure why all the chatter about Pitbull tucking his jersey in. Baseball jerseys are supposed to be tucked in."

Which is very true. Baseball players tuck in their jerseys, but it appears when Pitbull does it, it conveys a different look.

