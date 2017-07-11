Pitbull's MLB All-Star attire was a swing and miss

Apparently, Mr. Worldwide left his Marlins National jersey in the dryer a bit too long. People both celebrated and criticized Pitbull's outfit for being too small and tucked into his white pants.
"Pitbull out there rocking a child's jersey," one Twitter user wrote.
"Pitbull missed the memo: a true baseball fan never tucks their jersey into their pants," Andrea Fowler wrote.
Another user wrote, "Not sure why all the chatter about Pitbull tucking his jersey in. Baseball jerseys are supposed to be tucked in."
Which is very true. Baseball players tuck in their jerseys, but it appears when Pitbull does it, it conveys a different look.
Pit bull tucked his jersey into his pants like my father. #dadlap pic.twitter.com/1EZKarIp1k— baseball dude (@wonderfulmonds) July 11, 2017
Tight white pants, tucked in Marlins jersey, Aviators and gloves would constitute a #nerdalert unless you're @pitbull #MLBAllStarGame— Scott Murphy (@BigDealMurphy) July 11, 2017
Lets be honest, you WISH you could pull off white pants/tucked in jersey like Pitbull. #HomeRunDerby— Ben Chase (@ben_chase) July 10, 2017
Pitbull out there rocking a child's jersey. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ajO7LMjRf2— BLACK SKIP BAYLESS (@BlackSBayless) July 11, 2017
I’m 99.9% positive that Pitbull is wearing a woman’s jersey. #ASG #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/1cRtJhGYsS— Kwam The Copywriter (@KwamWrites) July 10, 2017
That home run derby was pretty tight, but still not as tight as @pitbull's jersey pic.twitter.com/6zJZ0wdJ3m— Derek DiScanio (@dereksteez) July 11, 2017
Bro somebody get Pitbull a tighter Marlins jersey— Matty J (@M_Jandron) July 10, 2017
Not sure why all the chatter about Pitbull tucking his jersey in. Baseball jerseys are supposed to be tucked in.— Come back, Shane! (@RealSmokeDogg11) July 11, 2017