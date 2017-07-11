Pitbull's MLB All-Star attire was a swing and miss

Pit bull tucked his jersey into his pants like my father. #dadlap pic.twitter.com/1EZKarIp1k — baseball dude (@wonderfulmonds) July 11, 2017

Tight white pants, tucked in Marlins jersey, Aviators and gloves would constitute a #nerdalert unless you're @pitbull #MLBAllStarGame — Scott Murphy (@BigDealMurphy) July 11, 2017

Lets be honest, you WISH you could pull off white pants/tucked in jersey like Pitbull. #HomeRunDerby — Ben Chase (@ben_chase) July 10, 2017

Pitbull out there rocking a child's jersey. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ajO7LMjRf2 — BLACK SKIP BAYLESS (@BlackSBayless) July 11, 2017

That home run derby was pretty tight, but still not as tight as @pitbull's jersey pic.twitter.com/6zJZ0wdJ3m — Derek DiScanio (@dereksteez) July 11, 2017

Bro somebody get Pitbull a tighter Marlins jersey — Matty J (@M_Jandron) July 10, 2017

Not sure why all the chatter about Pitbull tucking his jersey in. Baseball jerseys are supposed to be tucked in. — Come back, Shane! (@RealSmokeDogg11) July 11, 2017

Pitbull performed during ceremonies Monday night before the All-Star Home Run Derby, but Twitter users had a field day with his attire.Apparently, Mr. Worldwide left his Marlins National jersey in the dryer a bit too long. People both celebrated and criticized Pitbull's outfit for being too small and tucked into his white pants."Pitbull out there rocking a child's jersey," one Twitter user wrote."Pitbull missed the memo: a true baseball fan never tucks their jersey into their pants," Andrea Fowler wrote.Another user wrote, "Not sure why all the chatter about Pitbull tucking his jersey in. Baseball jerseys are supposed to be tucked in."Which is very true. Baseball players tuck in their jerseys, but it appears when Pitbull does it, it conveys a different look.