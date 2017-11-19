SOCIETY

PHOTOS: Houston Texans cheerleaders unveil brand new calendar

Houston Texans cheerleaders unveil brand new calendar.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans cheerleaders are rolling out a brand new calendar, which goes on sale today.




They unveiled the calendar outside NRG Stadium before the Texans game against the Cardinals. A choreographed dance number ended with the reveal of the cover.

Fans lined up to have their calendars signed by the smiling and bubbly cheerleaders.

The calendar is available for $10 online, but you can also get a signed copy for $25. Proceeds go to support the Houston Texans Foundation, benefiting The Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA and the Houston Food Bank.

You can purchase your calendar at the Texans Store at NRG Stadium and online at HoustonTexans.com.

