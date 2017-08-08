PARANORMAL

Photographer catches UFO in sunset photo near Austin

A photographer said the UFO didn't stand out until he or she was editing the picture. (KTRK)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KTRK) --
A person near Austin was taking pictures of the sunset last week when something strange happened.

A triangle-shaped object with a row of several lights was photographed as it flew through the skies over Cedar Park.

The eyewitness said he or she didn't see the lights at the time, but spotted the object while trying to edit the photo.

The Mutual UFO Network has not said what the UFO was, but urges anyone who saw it to file a report on their website, www.mufon.com.

