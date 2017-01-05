  • AMBER ALERT Child Abduction Emergency
    Full Story
SOCIETY

Houston store owner criticized for selling Confederate merchandise
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Houston store owner is not apologizing after coming under fire for selling Confederate merchandise.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Several Houstonians are calling for customers to boycott a store inside The Shops at Houston Center because the store owner sells confederate flag merchandise.

Dorothea Harris is the owner of Designs by Dorli. She said she has been selling confederate-themed items for years. Recently, she has received backlash from some customers.

"Yesterday, two women stopped by raising hell, calling the mall, hitting my Facebook, leaving nasty messages, threats and all kinds of good stuff," Harris said.

She said the manager at The Shops at Houston Center asked her to move the merchandise with confederate flag logos into the back closet for the time being.

Ashton Woods with the Houston chapter of Black Lives Matter said he does not support the sale of confederate flag merchandise.

"A lot of people would like to say that Houston is a welcoming and diverse city, but Houston is a fractured, segregated city," Woods said, "And we're working on coming together, I think that's something that should happen, but when a display like that is seen, we should see the good with the ugly."

He urges customers to boycott the store.

"Anyone who shops there, eats there with their black and brown friends to not go there anymore until that woman takes down her confederate flag," Woods said.

Harris said she moved to the United States from Germany in the '70s and that she views the confederate flag as history.

"I don't have a dog in the fight, I'm German," Harris said, "I'm not political on that, I mean, to me, it's history, unless you're really ignorant and didn't pay attention in class."

The Shops at Houston Center declined to comment.
Related Topics:
societyconfederate flagHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
With a selfie, you could be part of Super Bowl 51
PHOTOS: Houston's biggest employers
103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
Cashier makes the day of boy with cerebral palsy
More Society
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for missing 7-year-old
Sub-freezing weather moving in over the weekend
Local teen accused of killing parents still awaiting trial
103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
Fort Bend Sheriff makes arrests in game room bust
Thief steals $45K from lawyer's office over holiday
Lyle Menendez: "I am the kid that did kill his parents"
Show More
Female student reports sexual assault in UH library
Parents of murder victim banned from courtroom
150 animals recovering after removal from shelter
MD Anderson Cancer Center to cut 800-900 jobs
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen
More News
Top Video
Thief steals $45K from lawyer's office over holiday
Local teen accused of killing parents still awaiting trial
Cruise line looking for summer intern to sail and take pictures
Young patient beats rare cancer at Texas Children's
More Video