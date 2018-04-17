Bush passed away at the age of 92 today.
My statement on the death of a great Houstonian, Barbara P. Bush. https://t.co/NLxdwxLByH— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 18, 2018
Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018
You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH
Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory.— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018
It’s a very sad day for us as we have learned our dear Mrs. Bush has passed away. We thank her for everything she’s done for our library and the world. We will be sure to honor her memory everyday. RIP Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/2scHckCiF3— Barbara Bush Library (@barbarabushlib) April 18, 2018
Our statement on the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/MhTVYCL9Nj— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2018
Statement by Governor Jeb Bush on the Passing of Mrs. Barbara Bush https://t.co/7FXQlMH9Xe— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) April 18, 2018
RIP Barbara Bush. A truly amazing life. She lived it on her terms until the very end. She was adored by her children & grandchildren and shared her life for 73 yrs w/the love of her life. But my heart breaks for Bush 41. The thought of him without her, is just so damn sad. 💔 https://t.co/W8GXqUYysr— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 17, 2018
Elegant First Lady passes away. #RIP https://t.co/Bfv2CA3NLH— Don Lemon (@donlemon) April 17, 2018
We’re sorry to hear of the passing of Barbara Bush. A true Houston icon. Thank you for your contributions to a better world. pic.twitter.com/ETWpdjyLMm— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) April 17, 2018
I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush.. Barbara was pioneering and distinguished service at the intersection of leadership, government, media, and philanthropy, motivated always by her commitment to literacy. We will miss you!— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) April 18, 2018
As First Lady, Barbara Bush served our country with grace and honor. She showed compassion for HIV/AIDS victims, raised awareness of the challenges facing seniors, and worked to improve child and adult literacy. Her death is our entire country’s loss.— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) April 17, 2018
.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018
Always a friend to Canada, Barbara Bush leaves a legacy of dignity, grace, service and devotion to family. Sophie and I send our deepest condolences to Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, their family, and to all Americans.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 18, 2018
Rest In Peace Barbara Bush. A wonderful woman and tremendous role model. https://t.co/CmQ0iU6Qws— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 18, 2018
@tamu Please join the @Bushschool students around the pond of the Bush Library at 10:00 PM tonight for a remembrance vigil for late First Lady, Barbara Bush. #RIPMrsBush— ale gonzalez '15 (@alegonzalez15) April 18, 2018
Our City, State, & Nation lost a great American this evening when former FLOTUS Barbara Bush transitioned to eternal peace & rest. The women & men of @houstonpolice stand ready to join our Federal, State, County & local partners to ensure we celebrate her life & legacy safely.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 18, 2018
Barbara Bush was an unrelenting force for decency, community, and patriotism. As First Lady and throughout her life she was a champion for many issues, including literacy.— Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) April 18, 2018
April 18, 2018
Statement on passing of former U.S. First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/rqWuQke0MT— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 18, 2018
With compassion and grace, Barbara Bush inspired generations of Americans. My deepest condolences go to President George H.W. Bush and her entire family.— Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) April 18, 2018
Statement by President George W. Bush on the passing of Mrs. Barbara Bush: https://t.co/PwYs9SHwo3 pic.twitter.com/FZMcRwv0Ve— George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) April 18, 2018
#HISD sends condolences to the Bush family on the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush, a great champion and supporter of children and #literacy efforts in the district through the @BarbaraBushFdn and as namesake of @Bush_ES. She will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/rGs9edAOnt— Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) April 18, 2018
Mrs. Bush personified grace and class as First Lady and throughout her life; she will be missed. I send my heartfelt condolences to the Bush Family.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 18, 2018
I give my best wishes to former first lady Barbara Bush and condolences to the Bush family. For decades, Barbara served our country with grace, honor and dignity, and we're a better nation for it. She'll be missed by many.— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) April 18, 2018
Former First Lady Barbara Bush never stopped serving the public - even after she left public life. What a legacy she leaves behind. I pray her family finds comfort in the knowledge that she was loved by so many.— Andrew White (@randrewwhite) April 18, 2018
My prayers are with the Bush family at the passing of their beloved Barbara, an eternal First Lady in the heart of every Texan: https://t.co/2dUiZuB0sp pic.twitter.com/gXCsvXJJzB— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 18, 2018
Reid Ryan has issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/sCFRThbdgF— Houston Astros (@astros) April 18, 2018
Anita and I send our love to the entire Bush family tonight.— Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) April 18, 2018
We should all cherish the wisdom we received from First Lady Barbara Bush.
Mrs. Bush, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/v4deGF56Sx
Marlyn and I join the rest of the nation in mourning the loss of former First Lady Barbara Bush. We continue to lift up the Bush family in prayer as we celebrate her extraordinary life and legacy.— Administrator Pruitt (@EPAScottPruitt) April 18, 2018
Lola and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of First Lady Barbara Bush. The love she and President Bush shared was inspirational.— Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) April 17, 2018
Barbara Bush led a life of grace, compassion, and kindness that touched countless Texans and Americans. My thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight.— Rep. Beto O'Rourke (@RepBetoORourke) April 18, 2018