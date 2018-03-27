SOCIETY

Officials reduce levels at Lake Houston ahead of Wednesday's predicted storms

Officials reduce levels at Lake Houston ahead of storms (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston officials announced that they are reducing the daily level at Lake Houston ahead of Wednesday's predicted storms.

According to a release, Houston City Council member Dave Martin held a meeting with Mayor Sylvester Turner to reduce the levels of Lake Houston from 42.5 feet to 40 feet.

Monday night, Houston Public Works director Carol Haddock directed the Coastal Water Authority to start lowering the level of Lake Houston in advance of Wednesday's predicted storms.

Council Member Martin has confirmed that all gates at Lake Houston are open and the level of Lake Houston is anticipated to reach the desired 40 foot mark by Wednesday evening.

In order to address concerns of the Lake Houston community, including Kingwood, Humble, Atascocita and Huffman, once the lake is lowered it is the city's plan to adjust the spillway gates to maintain a level of 40 feet moving forward.

Harris County officials also announced that they will be requesting authorization for permission to start cleaning out the West Fork of the San Jacinto River from IH-59 to Lake Houston Parkway.
