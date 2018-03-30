SOCIETY

Museum of Selfies pops up in southern California

Those who love to take selfies will be able to indulge their senses at the new Museum of Selfies in Glendale.

GLENDALE, California --
Do you love taking selfies? You're in luck! The first-ever selfie museum has popped up in Glendale, California.

The Museum of Selfies is an interactive museum that explores the selfie phenomenon, where people can indulge their senses while taking pictures of themselves.

It's a place where cameras and selfie sticks are not only welcomed, but encouraged.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take personal portraits with the "Mona Lisa," on a throne of selfie sticks, and even atop the Union Bank building in downtown Los Angeles.

"This is interactive experience that you can engage with how you feel like," museum co-founder Tommy Honton says.



Creators of the museum argue the social phenomenon is not a new thing, claiming "an image of oneself taken by oneself has roots dating back 40,000 years."

Museum goers will get to amp up their Instagram page, while learning the cultural history behind selfies.

"It's not just about creating cool photos, but actually learning a bit too," says Honton.

The Museum of Selfies opens in Glendale on Sunday. The exhibit will be open Tuesday through Sunday until May 31.

Tickets are $25 per person.

To learn more, click here.
