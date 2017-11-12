SOCIETY

Young grieving dancer gets boost from ballet star Misty Copeland

EMBED </>More Videos

American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland is helping a young dancer in grief. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Chelsea Laury has been dancing to keep her mind off things.

After her little sister's untimely death, Laury's mother says the aspiring east Texas dancer has used the ballet to cope.

Now the grieving family is getting an unexpected boost from an acclaimed star of the ballet, and it was all caught on camera.

Chelsea was moved to tears when she received a personal note and autograph from American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland.

Misty shared a heartfelt message of encouragement, pushing Chelsea to keep dancing even through the heartache.

EMBED More News Videos

Chelsea Laury broke down after receiving Misty Copeland's heartfelt note.



Chelsea's mom recorded the emotional moment and says her daughter couldn't stop crying as she read Misty's supportive words over and over again.

The note read:

To Chelsea,

My thoughts are with you and your family right now in your time of sadness. Please continue to use dance to express your feelings to get you through this time.

Love, Misty

Misty Copeland is the first African-American woman to be named as principal female dancer at the prestigious American Ballet Theatre.

Mattel releases Misty Copeland Barbie doll
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyballetchild deathbe inspiredu.s. & worldgood newsbuzzworthydanceTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Houston students send cards to Sutherland Springs
Wounded veteran completes 31 marathons in a month
Is Texans' JJ Watt a time traveler?
WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Spring
More Society
Top Stories
Robbery suspect killed in violent gas station shootout
LIVE BLOG: Texans hope to rebound against the Rams
Deputies: Man shoots wife then himself after HS reunion
Houston students send cards to Sutherland Springs
Family dog helps police capture suspect
New Richmond Target store a glimpse into the future
Man walks with 200-lb. cross to honor shooting victims
Roy Moore sex allegations stir up evangelicals
Show More
Rebel Wilson says male co-star sexually harassed her
A mix of sunshine and clouds for Sunday
Body found in search for 60-year-old deaf woman
23 children hurt in San Diego trampoline gym collapse
Super boat flips in the air at Florida boat race
More News
Top Video
Houston students send cards to Sutherland Springs
Is Texans' JJ Watt a time traveler?
Family dog helps police capture suspect
Roy Moore sex allegations stir up evangelicals
More Video