EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3829929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gallery Furniture hosts prom for people with autism

🎊 DANCE MACHINE MACK 🎉

Oh, yeah! @MattressMack is a dancing machine | As his Gallery Furniture hosted a prom for children with autism, he got the opportunity to cut a rug | Full video here: https://t.co/dS6x5ecH0j@GFToday pic.twitter.com/bWrCnE242A — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 27, 2018

Mattress Mack opened the doors to his Gallery Furniture store to host a very special night for some very important guests.Success on the Spectrum held a free sensory-friendly social event on Thursday evening for children with autism and their siblings."We just want them to experience what prom is about," Success on the Spectrum director Daisy Rios said.The prom featured a DJ playing kid-friendly, low-volume music. A bubble machine and balloons helped to set the mood for fun, games and dancing.A calming station was also available for children who needed a quiet place to rest.Therapists from Success on the Spectrum led the children through fun activities at the 6006 North Freeway store.Mattress Mack's daughter suffers from OCD. Because of her mental illness, he wanted to offer his store to families."I don't know that I'll dance. I can't dance," Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said. "We'll have a great time. We're here to love on these kids and let them know they're special like every human being on the planet is special."The host organization offers free parent workshops and free social events for children with autism each month. You can learn more at